Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Target Price at $71.00

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WGO. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

