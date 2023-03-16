California State Teachers Retirement System Has $75.99 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,368,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $75,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.