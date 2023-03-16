California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 895,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,120 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $88,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

NYSE:MPC opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

