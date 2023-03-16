California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,063 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $86,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $79.48 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

