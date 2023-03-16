Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Trading Up 8.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $68.54 and last traded at $67.80. Approximately 26,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 64,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Specifically, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,293 shares of company stock worth $88,011. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $536.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

