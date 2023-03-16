Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Target Price to C$2.75

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.
Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance
RCK stock opened at C$2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.69.
About Rock Tech Lithium
