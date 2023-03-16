Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Target Price to C$2.75

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

RCK stock opened at C$2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

