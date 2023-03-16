Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Target Price to GBX 54

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 62 ($0.76) to GBX 54 ($0.66) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.01) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 65 ($0.79).

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 29.38 ($0.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 29.08 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 62.15 ($0.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.24. The firm has a market cap of £423.07 million, a P/E ratio of 734.50, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

