Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $129.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.82.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

