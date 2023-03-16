Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,890 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 2U by 660.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 37.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

2U Price Performance

Shares of TWOU opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.