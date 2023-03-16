Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 742,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

