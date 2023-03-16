Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Insider Acquires A$71,685.00 in Stock

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Rating) insider Peter Cumins bought 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$71,685.00 ($47,790.00).
Cash Converters International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.98, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Cash Converters International Company Profile
See Also
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cash Converters International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cash Converters International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.