Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Insider Acquires A$71,685.00 in Stock

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Rating) insider Peter Cumins bought 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$71,685.00 ($47,790.00).

Cash Converters International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.98, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Cash Converters International alerts:

Cash Converters International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second-hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The Franchise Operations segment engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second-hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Cash Converters International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cash Converters International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.