Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $176,542,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.