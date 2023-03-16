Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

