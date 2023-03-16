Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 205.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $138.73 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

