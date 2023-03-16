Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

