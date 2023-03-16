Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 122,940 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 393.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,940 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DX shares. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $631.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 165.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at $491,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Further Reading

