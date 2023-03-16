Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,415,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,990,000 after purchasing an additional 295,957 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $291,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

