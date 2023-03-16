Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Bloom Burton issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Bloom Burton analyst P. Pandurangan expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Bloom Burton currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Centric Health Stock Performance

