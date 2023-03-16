CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,283,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFIV opened at $10.27 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

