Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $357.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.55 and its 200 day moving average is $336.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

