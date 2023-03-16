Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $192.04 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.36.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

