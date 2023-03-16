Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,119 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.