Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

