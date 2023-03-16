Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $611,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average of $303.84. The stock has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.