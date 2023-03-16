Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,900 iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 766.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $320.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.