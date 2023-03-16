Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

FUTY stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

