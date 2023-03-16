Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.83 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

