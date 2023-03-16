Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 48,931 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $74.93.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

