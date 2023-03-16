Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.01. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

