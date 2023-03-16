Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 81,070 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.