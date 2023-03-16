Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

