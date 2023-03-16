Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $52.57 Average PT from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

CQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 5.9 %

CQP stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -738.08%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

