Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $492.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHYHY. DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

