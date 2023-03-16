CI&T (CINT) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CI&T to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.48, meaning that their average share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 220 1424 2545 83 2.58

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.89%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 34.13%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.07% -7.54% 0.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI&T and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $2.19 billion $24.39 million 29.06 CI&T Competitors $2.19 billion $188.37 million 20.92

CI&T’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CI&T peers beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

