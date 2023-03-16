Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $103.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

