Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,485 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SCHA opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

