Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $52.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE CMC opened at $43.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.