Comparing CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) & Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

CONX (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CONX and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONX N/A -75.44% 4.13% Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONX and Inspirato’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONX N/A N/A $24.19 million N/A N/A Inspirato $234.75 million 0.54 -$4.88 million ($7.72) -0.13

Risk & Volatility

CONX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato.

CONX has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of CONX shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of CONX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CONX and Inspirato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONX 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25

Inspirato has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 363.41%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than CONX.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry. CONX Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

