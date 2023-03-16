Comparing Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Curaleaf and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 7 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Curaleaf presently has a consensus price target of $11.14, indicating a potential upside of 225.81%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 934.48%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Curaleaf.

This table compares Curaleaf and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion 1.75 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -19.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.78) -1.63

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -9.72% -7.17% -3.67% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -45.70% -40.76%

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Curaleaf on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

