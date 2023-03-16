Comparing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -27.59% -24.76% Alamos Gold 4.52% 4.03% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Perpetua Resources and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alamos Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 156.77%. Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.95%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Alamos Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.45) -7.93 Alamos Gold $821.20 million 5.09 $37.10 million $0.10 106.20

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

