Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Up 15.3% in February

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 579,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

CWCO stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

