Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $216.03 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

