Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $341.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,738.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

