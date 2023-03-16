Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,480 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.3 %

BNTX opened at $129.94 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.54.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

