Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 22,059 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

