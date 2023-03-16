Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

