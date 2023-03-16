Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $419,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.47 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

