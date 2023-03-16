Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $397,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

