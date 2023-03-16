Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,746,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,774 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,881,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165,273 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,394,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLCB opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

