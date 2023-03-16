Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

